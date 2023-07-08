: A day after the sarpanch of Jind’s Kabrachha village was shot dead, the crime investigation agency of Jind police on Friday arrested two assailants in connection with the case after a brief exchange of fire. Two arrested for killing Jind village’s sarpanch

The assailants, identified as Navdeep and Bulkesh, suffered injuries on their legs and they were undergoing treatment at civil hospital in Jind.

Jind superintendent of police Sumit Kumar said they received information that two assailants were roaming near a drain at Khatkar toll plaza and when the police party reached there, they tried to flee.

“In a brief exchange of fire, two assailants were arrested and their aide Vinay is at large. During the probe, it came to the fore that the sarpanch, Manish Singh, had defeated Vinay’s uncle in last year’s election for the post of sarpanch and since then they had rivalry. We are also investigating the role of other unknown people behind the killing,” the SP added.

The incident took place on Thursday when two armed assailants barged into the sarpanch’s office and fired four shots at him, leaving him dead on the spot.

The police had booked three persons – Vinay, Navdeep, Balkesh- of the same village and four others in connection with the murder.

The agitated villagers had blocked the Patiala-Delhi highway after the incident demanding the arrest of the accused. The villagers had cleared the blockade after the police gave them the assurance to arrest the killers within 24 hours.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON