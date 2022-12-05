Saurabh emerges overall champion in Chandigarh golf club medal round

Saurabh S Mangat emerged as overall best gross winner with a score of 68 during the monthly medal round organised by the Chandigarh Golf Club.

Playing in the handicap 0-6 category, Deepinder S Bath came first with a score of 37 points, while Amandeep S Bhaika finished at the runners-up spot with 36 points.

Shantanu Mohan Puri cemented the first position in the handicap 7-10 category with 43 points, while SDS Batth bagged the runners-up position with 41 points.

In the handicap 11-14 category, Sultan S Matharoo topped with 40 points, while Brig MS Dhanoa finished as runners-up with 39 points.

Parkash Mimani grabbed the top honors in the handicap 15-18 category, while Yashvir Dogra was the runners-up.

In the handicap 19-24 category, Pradeep S Randhawa was the winner, while Capt. Malvinder Singh was the runners-up.

In the women’s category, Binny Bath emerged as the champion, while Hanima Grewal came second. Iqbal Singh Grewal was closest to pin hole no. 14 with a 4.2-inch shot. Bhupinder S Cheema shot 5-inch stroke to win the straightest drive hole no. 13. Col. BPS Gill shot 314 yards stroke to win the longest drive hole no.7.

Balbir wins golf tourney

Panchkula Balbir Khokha emerged as the winner, while Ranjit Singh Sidhu was adjudged as the runner-up during the 2nd edition of Gyan Chand Luthra (GCL) cup held at Panchkula Golf Club on Monday. In a show of sheer talent and skill Aman Baika hit four birdies, which means playing one stroke less than par, while playing 13 holes and Tript Kaur hit 7 pars.