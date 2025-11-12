SBS Nagar: Two aides of Sonu Khatri gang hurt in encounter

Two members of Sonu Khatri gang were arrested following an encounter with the SBS Nagar police at Khan Khana village on Monday late at night. Police at the site of the encounter in Khan Khana on Tuesday. (HT Photo)

The arrested accused, identified as Ishwinder Singh alias Ishu and Aman, both in their 20s, were also injured in a police action. Ishwinder suffered bullet injuries in both his legs, and one of the bullets pierced Aman’s right leg.

Senior superintendent of police Mehtab Singh said both the accused were active members of Sonu Khatri gang and were involved in an attempt to murder bid on a local trader at SBS Nagar’s Mandali village on October 29.

“As many as four individuals were involved in this assault. Two accused—Sandeep Singh of Behram and Abhay of Jalandhar—were already arrested. During their interrogation, the names of the two accused surfaced, following which the police tracked their movement in Khan Khana village,” police said.

The SSP added that seeing the police party, the accused opened fire at the raiding team. “The accused fired six bullets, of which two hit the vehicle of the local SHO. In retaliatory firing, both the accused suffered bullet injuries in their legs. They were rushed to the local hospital, where their condition is stated to be out of danger,” the SSOP added.

Police have recovered two illegal weapons, including a 9mm Glock pistol and a .30-bore pistol.

Police added that during the course of the investigation, it came to fore that the accused were hired by Canada-based residents Dharminder Singh and his uncle Dara Singh to eliminate the local trader, with whom they had personal enmity. The identity of the trader was not disclosed due to security reasons.

“The accused were hired through Jalandhar-based criminal Raju Aulakh, who contacted foreign-based gangster Sonu Khatri to send his aides to eliminate the alleged trader,” the SSP added. Police have registered a fresh case under sections of attempt to murder and other sections of the Arms Act.