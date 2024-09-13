Menu Explore
SC expresses dismay over Punjab and Haryana HC not reinstating judicial officer sacked over ‘affair’

ByPress Trust of India, New Delhi
Sep 13, 2024 06:30 AM IST

The Supreme Court has expressed displeasure over the Punjab and Haryana High Court’s decision of not reinstating a judicial officer, sacked for an alleged affair with a lady judicial officer, despite the top court setting aside his termination letter in 2022.

“The natural consequence is that the employee should be taken back in service and thereafter proceeded with as per the directions,” a bench of Justice Vikram Nath and Justice P B Varale the top court bench said recently.

The Supreme Court had also noted that on October 26, 2018, the same division bench of the high court allowed the petition of the lady judicial officer and set aside the termination order, after disbelieving the allegations of an illicit relationship.

“We find no justification in the inaction of the high court and also the state in not taking back the appellant (judicial officer) into service after the order dated April 20, 2022.

The bench added the judicial officer would thus be entitled to full salary for the period from the date of judgment dated April 20, 2022, till a fresh termination order was passed on April 2, 2024, to be calculated with all benefits admissible treating the appellant to be in continuous service.

