SC on Punjab law: Control, not title, vests with panchayat if land taken from proprietors
The Supreme Court on Thursday held that in respect of the land taken from the proprietors from their permissible ceiling limits under a Punjab law, it is the management and control alone that would vest with the panchayat and not the title. The top court said that the management and control include leasing of land and use of the land by non-proprietors, Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes, etc, which is for the benefit of the village community.
A bench of Justices Hemant Gupta and V Ramasubramanian passed the verdict on a batch of appeals against the full bench verdict of Punjab and Haryana high court that examined the legality of sub-section 6 of Section 2(g) of the Punjab Village Common Lands (Regulation) Act, 1961.
The bench, however, clarified that vesting under Section 4 of the Act would be limited to management and control of the land with panchayat. “It is pertinent to note here that for the land taken from the proprietors by applying pro rata cut from the permissible ceiling limits of the proprietors, management, and control alone vests with the panchayat but such vesting of management and control is irreversible and the land would not revert to the proprietors for redistribution as the common purposes for which land has been carved out not only include the present requirements but the future requirements as well,” the bench said in its 98-page verdict.
It said that such land would not be available for sale so as to confer the title on the purchaser in view of the fact that the panchayat is not the full owner of the land but while exercising control and management, it is duty-bound to safeguard the land for the benefit of the village community.
“The panchayat will not have title over the land but as part of management and control, the panchayat is at liberty to put the land for use for common purposes. Such common purposes as defined under Section 2(bb) of the 1948 Act are interchangeable and also can be used for any other common purpose. It is to be noted that common purposes are ever-evolving; they are not fixed in time,” the court said.
The bench said that with the change in time and expectations of the village community, common purposes have to be given wider meaning in view of the object of such reservation of land. “Therefore, though the panchayat has management and control in respect of the land which was carved out from the land falling within the ceiling limits, the panchayat would have complete control over the said part of the land. The word ‘vesting’ appearing in Section 4 has to be read down to mean that management and control of such land alone would vest in the Panchayat,” it said.
The bench said that though the land vests with the panchayat, such land should be utilised only for common purposes for the benefit of the village community. “Such benefits to the village community are not limited to traditional benefits of the village community, i.e. land for grazing of cattle, dumping of dead animals, schools and hospitals, but also the activities which would be required in future, keeping in view the modernisation of the village economy which will ultimately for the benefit of the village community,” said the apex court.
Yogi Adityanath asks officials to make integrated efforts to turn Uttar Pradesh into trillion dollar economy
Chief minister Yogi Adityanath has asked officials to make planned and integrated efforts to achieve the aim of making Uttar Pradesh a trillion dollar economy. “Undertake a balanced development of various sectors to expand the economy. Make a timeline and stick to it to achieve the aim,” he said to the officials during a discussion on Wednesday night.
Payal Tadvi suicide: Two accused doctors file for discharge from case
Two of the three doctors, accused of abetting the suicide of Dr Payal Tadvi, on Thursday filed pleas before Mumbai sessions court seeking discharge from the case. The court posted the matter for hearing on April 18, with direction to special prosecutor Pradeep Gharat to reply to the discharge pleas filed by Dr Bhakti Mehare and Dr Ankita Khandelwal.
Wine expected to be available in supermarkets later this year
More than two months after the state cabinet allowed supermarkets and walk-in stores to retail wine in sealed bottles for 'off-consumption' as per the 'shelf-in-shop' concept, the government has finally published the draft rules. However, the period for people to submit their suggestions and objections to the Special Permit and Licenses (Amendment) Rules, 2022, has been fixed for 90 days, which will end on June 29.
Conmen pose as ACB; target BESCOM officials to extort money
A group of conmen are reportedly posing as Anti Corruption Bureau officials in Karnataka in the backdrop of several raids conducted by them recently in the hope to extort money. These conmen are reported to be on a hunt for various government officials in the state, this time, targeting BESCOM officials.
Embracing green felicity in ecstatic abundance
It's said that passion drives any activity. It's a cherished feeling that a mother experiences while fostering her children. Gardening is a surreal experience for a nature lover. How true are the words of Gertrude Jekyll! Everything in this world must grow, bloom, flower, bear fruit, shed leaves and die. My tryst with the green world continues and quietly I partake in an elixir embracing green felicity in ecstatic abundance.
