‘Scared’, wanted ‘saffron pastures’: Warring on turncoats who joined BJP
PPCC president Amrinder Singh Raja Warring on Saturday came down heavily on the leaders who left the Punjab Congress and made a beeline for the BJP, saying that they left the grand old party “scared” and for “saffron pastures” when it was their turn to reciprocate.
In a major setback to the Punjab Congress, four of its former ministers Dr Raj Kumar Verka, Balbir Singh Sidhu, Gurpreet Singh Kangar and Sunder Sham Arora joined the BJP in the presence of union home minister Amit Shah at the party headquarters in Chandigarh.
“Scared, they apparently wanted safe, secure political asylum, somewhere and the BJP provided it,” Warring remarked in a statement.
“They owe their current stature, that qualified them for the new political asylum to the Indian National Congress, which groomed them like a mother grooms her children... and when it was their turn to reciprocate, they betrayed their mother for greener, nay, saffron pastures,” Warring said.
The PCC president said, while the loss of any leader or a worker is felt by the party, at the same time, it leads to more openings and opportunities for the loyal and fresh blood whose progress otherwise gets blocked.
“Best of luck for joining the BJP… grateful that the elite who enjoyed all the privileges in the party have vacated the space for younger leadership from common background,” Warring said, taunting the leaders.
He pointed out that many of the leaders who deserted the party had got all the privileges with their sons and brothers occupying all prestigious and powerful positions at the cost of other loyal and hardworking leaders and workers.
Asserting that these leaders were gripped by some fear for reasons “not publicly unknown”, he said, “hope you all now feel safe and secure in your new saffron pastures as you were obsessively stressed and scared for the reasons best known to you and not publicly unknown, either.”
Leader of Opposition Partap Bajwa also took pot shots at the leaders on social media.
