SCD college’s use of RUSA funds under the scanner in Ludhiana

There are irregularities in the utilising of funds issued to Satish Chandra Dhawan Government College under National Higher Education Mission or Rashtriya Uchchatar Shiksha Abhiyan (RUSA) by the central government has come to fore, the response to an RTI filed by city-based educator has revealed. Satish Chandra Dhawan Government College had received ₹ 3.16 crore under the Rashtriya Uchchatar Shiksha Abhiyan. (HT photo)

Tarun Ghai, a whistleblower, had lodged a complaint to the director of RUSA in New Delhi, urging for a thorough investigation into the alleged violation in utilising the funds..

Copies of the records were also sent to the Comptroller and Auditor General of India, UGC chairperson, secretary of higher education, Government of India, and the vigilance director of Punjab, alleging misappropriation of funds amounting to over ₹3.16 crore at the college.

Ghai said a panel comprising Government College Malerkotla and Science College, Jagraon, principles formed by RUSA authorities, in November 2022, revealed that more than the notified 35% allocated funds were spent on a new construction in violation of RUSA guidelines.

After the finding, a follow-up examination was scheduled, prompting questions regarding the necessity of repeated investigation and the absence of strict action against the college principal for non-cooperation.

To unearth further details, Ghai sought information under the Right to Information (RTI) Act regarding the funds received and their utilisation at the college. The response revealed that of the total allocation of ₹3.16 crore, a substantial portion had been spent contrary to RUSA guidelines.

The panel in the report mentioned that nearly 68% of the received fund was spent on a new construction, way higher than the 35% cap.

The RUSA guideline states that 35% of the fund assigned to a college can be spent on new construction, another 35% on the renovation and 30% on the equipment.

Funds spent as per guidelines: Principal

When contacted, SCD Government College Ludhiana principal Dr Tanveer Likhari maintained that the funds were utilised according to the guidelines and with permission from RUSA. They have all valid permissions obtained from RUSA.

RUSA ADP Ashwani Bhalla said the estimate of the new construction was made in 2012-13, while the construction was initiated by the public works department in 2021. Meanwhile, the construction cost increased. He also added that the college was not directly involved in the construction and all required permissions were obtained from the authorities concerned.