Schools in Haryana’s 13 districts closed over Hisar principal’s murder

Private school in 13 districts of Haryana remained closed on Wednesday following a call by the Haryana Private School Sangh to protest against the murder of a school principal in Hisar's Bass village along with asking the government to take steps to ensure the safety for teaching and non-teaching staff in educational institutions.

The Sangh, while giving a call to close all private schools affiliated with the CBSE and Haryana Board for a day, had also demanded deployment of police personnel outside schools, issuance of gun licenses to private school owners and principals for self-defence, martyr status for the deceased principal and ₹1 crore in compensation for his family.

The private schools in Hisar, Panipat, Jhajjar, Jind, Rewari, Fatehabad, Yamunanagar, Kurukshetra, Kaithal, Charkhi Dadri, Mahendergarh and Sirsa witnessed complete shut down.However, in Bhiwani, Rohtak, Palwal, Sonepat and Panchkula, majority of schools remained open. Schools also remained closed in Ambala, Karnal, Panipat and other districts of northern Haryana.

The association president Satywan Kundu said schools were opened in some districts due to re-appear examination of Class 10 and majority of private schools were closed across the state.

“The killing of principal Jagbir Pannu on July 10 by a group of students has once again brought to light the lack of safety for teaching and non-teaching staff in educational institutions. The situation is becoming alarming. In recent years, we have seen students turning violent when disciplined, and teachers have even been murdered. It is time the government enacts a law to ensure the protection of schools and colleges,” he added.

The 50-year-old principal was allegedly stabbed to death by four teenage students after he asked them to maintain discipline, including getting haircuts and dressing appropriately. The students were apprehended by Hansi police on July 11.

Kulbhushan Sharma, state president, National Independent Schools Alliance (NISA) said that a delegation handed over a memorandum to the DC in the name of President, Prime Minister and chief minister of Haryana, demanding implementation of School Safety Act in the state. “School Safety Act should be implemented for the safety of teachers and murder of teacher by students should be kept in the category of heinous crime,” Sharma said.

In Karnal, members of the Karnal Independent Schools Alliance (KISA) handed over a memorandum to the DC with similar demands.