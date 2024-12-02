Menu Explore
Scientist-writer Faqir Chand Shukla honoured with ‘Best Book of Children’s Literature Award’

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Dec 02, 2024 10:47 PM IST

Shukla, a retired professor of Food Technology from Punjab Agricultural University, is known for promoting scientific temper through his writings, particularly among children.

The Language department of Punjab has awarded Faqir Chand Shukla, a scientist and writer with the ‘Best Book of Children’s Literature Award’. The award recognising his anthology of short stories ‘Safalta Kadam Choomegi’ was presented by Jaswant Singh Zafar, director of the Languages Department along with other dignitaries.

Faqir Chand Shukla honoured with Children Literature Award in Ludhiana on Monday. (Hindustan Times)
Faqir Chand Shukla honoured with Children Literature Award in Ludhiana on Monday. (Hindustan Times)

Shukla, a retired professor of Food Technology from Punjab Agricultural University, is known for promoting scientific temper through his writings, particularly among children. Earlier this year, he also received an award from the Dr Gurdev Singh Khush Foundation for his efforts in popularising science. Additionally, the Uttar Pradesh Hindi Sansthan, Lucknow, honoured him with the prestigious Bal Sahitya Bharti Award, which includes a cash prize of 2.5 lakh.

With 70 books to his credit, spanning genres such as short stories, plays, and health literature, Shukla’s works have been translated into several Indian languages including Telugu, Marathi, Gujarati and Urdu. His science-themed plays have been staged widely and telecast by Doordarshan Jalandhar.

Shukla has also been honoured with numerous accolades including the Millennium Award and Punjab Rattan Award.

