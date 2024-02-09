SCOs scam: Ludhiana police seek info on custodian of 80 missing files from GLADA

The police have written to the chief administrator of the Greater Ludhiana Area Development Authority (GLADA) seeking information on the custodian of 80 files which were misplaced from the record and later used in producing a trail of forged documents to sell shop-cum-offices (SCOs). Additional deputy commissioner of police (ADCP, investigation) Amandeep Singh Brar said that apart from the 28 files, the police have recovered stamps of GLADA officials from the accused. (Getty image)

The police have also asked the GLADA officials why they did not report the matter of misplaced files to the police. The police also found that the accused involved in the multi-crore scam have used Manjit Singh alias Jassi, who was arrested on Thursday in connection with the case, as a henchman to threaten the people who tried to pursue a complaint against them.

Experience Delhi’s rich history through a series of heritage walks with HT! Participate Now

Additional deputy commissioner of police (ADCP, investigation) Amandeep Singh Brar said that apart from the 28 files, the police have recovered stamps of GLADA officials from the accused. He added that more arrests are expected in the case. After the police have sped up the investigation, some of the accused have already moved court seeking bail.

A total of five accused have been arrested so far in the case, including a woman.

The ADCP added that after stealing files, the accused used to transfer the ownership of the land in the name of one of their aides. Later, they sell the same to other people. More than six files along with fake stamps were recovered from the house of Upjeet Singh of Basant Avenue, one of the accused.

A case was lodged against the accused on January 8 on the complaint of Deepak Kathuria, 39, of Model Town Extension. The accused had sold him a GLADA SCO using fake documents.

Jassi was booked by Daba police in 2016. He along with his aides had allegedly kidnapped an electrician following an old rivalry. Later, the charred body of the electrician was found in Panjeta village at Kohara-Machhiwara road. He is facing trial in at least four cases.