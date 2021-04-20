Scribe ends life, 4 arrested for abetment in Bathinda

Four people, including a woman, have been arrested for abetting suicide of a Bathinda-based Punjabi journalist.

The body of Kamaljit Singh Sidhu, 45, the Bathinda district in-charge of Ajit newspaper, was fished out from the lake in the compound of National Fertiliser Limited (NFL) on Monday afternoon.

Sidhu was reported missing since Saturday afternoon.

Senior superintendent of police (SSP) BS Virk said: “A handwritten note was found in the cover of Sidhu’s mobile phone naming four persons of a family, including a woman.”

Bathinda DSP Aaswant Dhaliwal said the woman, her husband, who was dismissed from the police department last year, and their two sons have been arrested. A case under 306 (abetment to suicide) has been registered and all four have been arrested.”

Police said the woman had charged Sidhu’s brother-in-law Gursharan Singh, a deputy superintendent of police (DSP), with rape last year.

The woman, her husband and son were arrested with drugs by Gursharan’s team in July last year.