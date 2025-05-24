Search Search
Saturday, May 24, 2025
SDM Kharar inspects progress of playground development projects

ByHT Correspondent, Mohali
May 24, 2025 10:10 AM IST

The sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) of Kharar, Divya P visited several villages in the Kharar subdivision on Friday to inspect the newly constructed as well as the progress of ongoing playground development works.

Sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) of Kharar, Divya P during her inspection of playground sites in Kharar on Friday. (HT Photo)
This initiative is part of a larger government directive under the MGNREGA scheme, aimed at ensuring that every village in the district has access to a well-maintained playground, said SDM Divya. She added that a total of 95 villages are currently part of this project, with work either completed or in progress.

She further said that as per the state directive, all designated playgrounds are to be physically inspected by government officers between May 19 and May 23, 2025, with detailed reports to be submitted thereafter.

SDM’s visit marks a significant step in the monitoring process, reinforcing the administration’s commitment to timely execution and quality standards.

During the inspection, the SDM emphasised the importance of recreational spaces for children and youth, and assured that any lapses in quality or delays in construction would be addressed promptly.

The administration remains dedicated to ensuring that these facilities are completed to standard, enabling access to safe and inclusive spaces for sports and outdoor activities in rural areas, she further added.

