Search on for mobile of accused who shot dead Punjab labourers in Srinagar

ByHT Correspondent, Srinagar
Feb 16, 2024 10:44 AM IST

Security forces and SDRF personnel conducted search operations to recover the mobile phone of a terrorist who killed two Punjab residents. The terrorist had dumped the phone in a city waterbody. The phone is expected to provide vital information about the accused's handlers.

Security forces and SDRF personnel conducted search operations to recover the mobile phone of the terrorist, who was arrested for killing two Punjab residents, told investigators that he had dumped it in a city waterbody.

Police teams are searching for the mobile of the accused who shot dead Punjab labourers in Srinagar’s Old City. (HT File)
Police teams are searching for the mobile of the accused who shot dead Punjab labourers in Srinagar’s Old City. (HT File)

On February 7, terrorists opened fire on two persons at Shalla Kadal area of Srinagar, killing Amritpal Singh on spot and critical injuries to Rohit Masi, who succumbed to his injuries a day later. They duo were residents of Chamyari in Punjab’s Amritsar.

Soon after the killings, central Kashmir deputy inspector general (IG) of police had constituted a high-level special investigation team, headed by superintendent of police (SP south) to probe the case.

Police arrested Adil Manzoor Langoo of Zaldagar, Srinagar, and recovered the weapon used in the shooting from him.

However, officers investigating the case said that while fleeing from the spot Langoo dumped his mobile phone in the aforementioned waterbody. Officials said the mobile phone can provide vital information about the accused’s handlers

IG VK Birdi had on Tuesday said that the accused had conspired with his handler in Pakistan for the act of terrorism.

