Searches carried out in Srinagar ahead of Amit Shah’s J&K visit

Union home minister Amit Shah will be visiting J&K on a three-day visit for a security review, border visit and assessing developmental projects beginning Thursday, said leader of Opposition Sunil Sharma on Wednesday. Security personnel conduct search operations ahead of Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s visit to Jammu and Kashmir, in Srinagar on Wednesday. (ANI)

Meanwhile, security forces on Wednesday carried out a surprise cordon and search operation in the Ab Guzar area of Srinagar in Jammu and Kashmir ahead of his visit, officials said.Security forces sealed all entry and exit points leading to the Abi Guzar locality, which houses several residential and commercial establishments, including shops, the officials said.

“Union home minister Amit Shah will begin a three-day visit to Jammu and Kashmir from February 5 to 7 for a security review, border visit to Hiranagar and to assess developmental projects,” Sharma told mediapersons outside the legislative assembly here.

“At Jammu he will visit the border, review security at a meeting and then go to Srinagar for another round of meeting,” he added.

BJP MLA Vikram Randhawa said, “The home minister’s visit shows his concern about the situation in Jammu and Kashmir. His visit will definitely boost the morale of the security forces,” he said.

Shah will reach Jammu at 5 pm on Thursday and will straightaway head to Lok Bhavan where he is likely to chair a meeting with political leaders.

On Friday, he is likely to visit the International Border in Hiranagar of Kathua district to inspect electronic gadgetry installed by the BSF to check infiltration.

Friday afternoon, the home minister will hold a security review meeting at the Lok Bhavan and on Saturday he will be in Srinagar to launch various developmental projects for J&K .