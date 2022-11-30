Sec 144 to be imposed for fair conduct of HTET exam

: In a bid to ensure fair conduct of Haryana Teacher Eligibility Test (HTET) on December 3 and 4, chief secretary Sanjeev Kaushal on Tuesday directed the deputy commissioners (DCs) of the state to impose Section 144 around all centres set up to hold the test.

During a virtual meeting with the DCs, Kaushal said that for the convenience of visually impaired candidates, additional 50 minutes will be given during the examination and directed that separate sitting arrangements should be ensured for such examinees.

Over 3 lakh candidates are expected to appear in HTET to be conducted by the Board of School Education, Haryana in 1,046 examination centres across the state.

The directions were issued to ensure entry of candidates at least two hours before the commencement of the examination so that they can go through the necessary checks, biometric attendance and other mandatory formalities at the examination centre.

“Entry to the examination centre will be closed one hour before the commencement of the examination,” an official spokesperson said.

Around 172 flying squads have been set up to check cheating and other irregularities. Apart from this, full-time observers have also been appointed at each examination centre across the state including an officer of the district administration and an official of the education board as representatives.

The admit cards (admit cards) of the eligible candidates for this examination have been issued on the board website www.bseh.org.in.

During the examination, the board will maintain a strict vigil through the hi-tech control room at all the examination centres of the state. Live monitoring of candidates will be done at the entrance and a case will be registered against the candidate found involved in unfair means.