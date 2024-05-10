Second accused caught for seeking bribe from fruit vendor in Chandigarh gets bail

A special CBI court on Thursday allowed bail to the second accused who was booked in February for seeking a bribe of ₹12,000 from a fruit vendor at the Sector-26 grain market. In April, CBI had filed a chargesheet against the accused under Section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act and Section 120-B of the IPC. (iStock)

On February 22, both Sabar Ali, a driver, and Rahul Yadav, a contractual multi-tasking staff with the market committee of the Sector 26 grain market, were arrested on the complaint of a fruit vendor Ravi Shankar.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

In April, CBI had filed a chargesheet against them under Section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act and Section 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code.

While Ali got bail on May 4, Yadav was released on Thursday.

Shankar had approached CBI on February 19, stating that he had been running a fruit stall in the market for the past 26 years. He alleged that the market committee secretary repeatedly sent his men and got his fruit confiscated, without providing any receipt.

Shankar alleged that he met the secretary regarding this, following which he was told to meet his driver Sabar Ali.

But when he met Ali, he asked him to pay ₹12,000 per week, threatening to confiscate his fruits and bar him from running his stall in future.

On Shankar’s complaint, CBI sleuths laid a trap and apprehended Ali, along with contractual staffer Rahul Yadav while demanding and accepting a bribe of ₹12,000.

In court, Yadav pleaded that he had been falsely implicated in the case. The investigation is complete and there is no scope of tampering with any evidence in any manner by the petitioner. Yet, he has been languishing in jail for the last two months. Also, co-accused Sabar Ali has already been granted bail by this court on May 4. Considering the plea, the court released Yadav on bail.