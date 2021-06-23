Second autopsy at PGI rules out gangster Jaipal Bhullar tortured

The autopsy conducted by the Post-Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), Chandigarh, has ruled out that gangster Jaipal Singh Bhullar was subjected to torture before his death in Kolkata on June 9.

After the post-mortem on Tuesday, a board of four PGIMER doctors said in their report: “X-rays of all major joints, including both upper and lower limbs, do not show fracture of any kind. There are no injuries suggestive of physical torture. The possibility of multiple firearm injuries resulting in haemorrhagic shock cannot be ruled out.”

Gangster’s father had alleged torture

This was the second post-mortem examination as the first was performed in West Bengal. Jaipal, a wanted gangster, was killed in a police encounter in Kolkata.

However, his father Bhupinder Singh, a retired Punjab Police inspector, alleged that Jaipal was killed in a staged encounter.

Bhupinder claimed that his son’s body was handed over by the West Bengal authorities in a sealed box on June 12. Before conducting the last rites the next day, he said, a number of injuries were found on the body, showing that Jaipal had been tortured. He demanded a second post-mortem.

Bhupinder also claimed that he was denied an autopsy report of his son, detailing the cause of death and other factors.

On June 13, Bhupinder alleged that Jaipal’s body had multiple injuries, including a fractured left arm, indicating he was tortured before being killed in a fake police encounter. The family had refused to cremate the body.

Second autopsy on high court’s directions

The second autopsy conducted on the directions of Punjab and Haryana high court refutes the allegation of torture.

“Fracture on the left forearm, alleged to be caused by torture, is actually due to impact of bullet resulting in fracture and shattering of the bone. The presence of a metallic piece adjoining that shattering (limb) proves the same,” reads the report.

X-ray examination states four bullet injuries and fractures caused by firearm impact. Three bullets were recovered from the gangster’s body.

A panel of experts was unanimous to say “no underlying injury was found at any place suggestive of any kind of torture.”

Upset father refuses to share next move

When contacted at his Ferozepur residence, Bhupinder expressed shock and rejected the findings of the report.

“My hopes were dashed as I thought PGIMER experts will give a fair picture. Jaipal was killed in a gruesome manner and the WB police administration acted in an inhuman way. We want justice but I will not share the next move,” he said.

Bhupinder confirmed that the autopsy was duly photographed and filmed.

It took three hours for the post-mortem examination on Tuesday and a report was handed over to Bhupinder the same night.