Sector 22 MWA, Sector 44 RWA share top spot in Chandigarh MC’s Tiranga Partiyogita

The Market Welfare Association (MWA) of Sector 22 and Resident Welfare Association (RWA) of Sector 44 clinched first positions in municipal corporation’s (MC) “Tiranga Pratiyogita”, a citywide competition held as part of the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign, with its comprehensive and innovative patriotic showcase. Chandigarh’s Sector-49 market, despite its smaller size, earned the second spot for its meticulous eco-friendly decorations and vibrant atmosphere. (HT Photo)

A team of external assessors visited various MWAs from August 10 to August 12, and evaluated their patriotic displays. The MWAs transformed their spaces into vibrant tributes to the nation, showcasing a wide range of creative expressions.

Three MWAs stood out with their extraordinary displays. Sector-49 market, despite its smaller size, earned the second spot for its meticulous eco-friendly decorations and vibrant atmosphere. Sector-24 market secured the third position with its creative use of recycled materials and eye-catching rangoli.

Alongside the MWA competition, the “Har Mohalla Tiranga Partiyogita” also encouraged RWAs to participate in the celebrations. The RWAs showcased their creativity and enthusiasm through various activities and displays, highlighting the significance of the Tiranga and the importance of national pride. Sector-44 RWA bagged first position, Sector-33 RWA adjudged second and RWAs of Sector 27 and Sector 22 B shared the third position.

Notable highlights from the RWA competitions included a colourful programme featuring young children dressed as Indian freedom fighters in Sector 51, a unique handmade sheet paper meshing and creative selfie point featuring the peacock, India’s national bird in Sector 38 and a powerful act/play performed by senior citizens (women) emphasising the importance of the Tiranga in Sector 22.

The winners will be felicitated during the Independence Day programme scheduled to be held on Thursday. The participants will be honoured on Wednesday during Tiranga Samman Samaroh in Nehru Park, Sector 22.

500 sanitation workers take out ‘Tiranga Yatra’

Celebrating India’s 78th anniversary, a massive “Tiranga Yatra” with approximately 500 sanitation workers of Chandigarh city and officials of MC marched across the city on Tuesday, as a part of “Har Ghar Tiranga” campaign. The rally, led by MC commissioner Anindita Mitra, started from Water Works, Sector 15, and passed through various markets and culminated at Water Works in Sector 37.