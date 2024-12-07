Menu Explore
Sector-34 music concert: Avoid these roads in Chandigarh on December 7

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Dec 07, 2024 09:10 AM IST

Similarly, the stretch from Sham Fashion Mall to Polka turn will also closed from 5 pm to 10 pm; only concert ticket holders’ vehicles will be allowed on these roads

With the live concert of Karan Aujla at the Sector-34 Exhibition Ground on Saturday afternoon, traffic police have issued an advisory asking people to avoid all roads around the venue.

Between 5 pm to 7 pm, the stretch from Sector 33/34 light point to Polka turn towards Sector 34/35 light point will be closed for general public. (HT File photo)
Between 5 pm to 7 pm, the stretch from Sector 33/34 light point to Polka turn towards Sector 34/35 light point will be closed for general public. (HT File photo)

Between 5 pm to 7 pm, the stretch from Sector 33/34 light point to Polka turn towards Sector 34/35 light point will be closed for general public. Similarly, the stretch from Sham Fashion Mall to Polka turn will also closed from 5 pm to 10 pm. Only concert ticket holders’ vehicles will be allowed on these roads.

To avoid congestion, traffic will be diverted from Sector 44/45/33/34 chowk towards Sector 33/45 intersection, and from Sector 34/35 light point to the Sector-34 dispensary turn and from Bhavan Vidyalaya T-point to Sector 33/45 light point.

Additionally, there are ten general parking areas in Sector-34 and one multi-level parking area in Sector-17. Parking has to be done strictly as per colour coding of wristbands and parking spots as shared by the organiser which will work on a first-come first-served basis.

