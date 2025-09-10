Search
Security beefed up at Patna Sahib gurdwara after bomb threat

ByPress Trust of India, Patna
Published on: Sept 10, 2025 07:56 am IST

SP (Patna East) Parichay Kumar said it was mentioned in the mail that explosives had been planted on the shrine’s premises

Security was beefed up at the Patna Sahib gurdwara after the shrine received a bomb threat, police said on Tuesday.

The Takhat Sri Patna Sahib, which commemorates the birthplace of Guru Gobind Singh, received the threat email on Monday evening. (PTI)
The Takhat Sri Patna Sahib, which commemorates the birthplace of Guru Gobind Singh, received the threat email on Monday evening. (PTI)

The Takhat Sri Patna Sahib, which commemorates the birthplace of Guru Gobind Singh, received the threat email on Monday evening, they said.

SP (Patna East) Parichay Kumar said it was mentioned in the mail that explosives had been planted on the shrine’s premises.

“Security was immediately beefed up on the gurdwara premises, and bomb disposal squad and dog squad were engaged. No suspicious object has been found so far,” he told PTI.

“Prima facie, the mail appears to be a hoax. A case has been registered and the Cyber Cell is tracing the origin of the mail,” he added.

The shrine, built by Ranjit Singh in the 18th century, is one of the five takhts in Sikhism. Guru Gobind Singh, the tenth Sikh Guru, was born in Patna in 1666. He spent his early years here before moving to Anandpur Sahib.

