Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Dec 09, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Security beefed up in Panipat for PM Modi’s visit today

ByPress Trust of India, Chandigarh
Dec 09, 2024 04:29 AM IST

This will be Modi’s second visit to Haryana after the formation of the BJP government in October.

Security has been tightened in Haryana’s Panipat for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit on Monday for the launch of LIC’s Bima Sakhi Yojana, officials said.

Modi will also be laying the foundation stone of the main campus of the Maharana Pratap Horticultural University. (Hindustan Times)
Modi will also be laying the foundation stone of the main campus of the Maharana Pratap Horticultural University. (Hindustan Times)

Modi will also be laying the foundation stone of the main campus of the Maharana Pratap Horticultural University.

The initiative of the Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) is designed to empower women aged 18 to 70 years, who are Class 10 pass, they said.

READ | Northeast neglected by previous governments due to fewer votes, seats: PM Modi

This will be Modi’s second visit to Haryana after the formation of the BJP government in October.

Earlier, he had attended the oath-taking ceremony of Nayab Singh Saini as the chief minister and his cabinet on October 18 in Panchkula.

BJP formed the government for the third consecutive time in Haryana after the assembly polls in October.

In line with his commitment to women empowerment and financial inclusion, Modi will launch ‘Bima Sakhi Yojana’ in Panipat, a statement issued by the Prime Minister’s Office said.

Senior BJP leader Satish Poonia said around one lakh women will welcome Modi at the launch event of the scheme. Poonia Sunday visited the venue of Modi’s event and took stock of the preparations.

Earlier, Chief Minister Nayab Saini had also reviewed the arrangements at the venue.

Our government has always been serious about women empowerment and it has been one of the top priorities of the prime minister, Poonia said, adding the Bima Sakhi Yojana will create new employment opportunities for women.

READ | Farmers protest: Police's tear gas, pepper spray vs protesters' eyewear, wet jute bags

Modi will distribute appointment certificates to prospective Bima Sakhis, officials said.

The Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stone of the main campus of Maharana Pratap Horticultural University in Karnal. The main campus and six regional research stations, spread over 495 acres, will be established at a cost of over 700 crore, officials said.

Get Current Updates on...
See more
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News and Top Headlines from India.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, December 09, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On