Security forces foil infiltration bid along LoC in Jammu and Kashmir

Security forces foiled an infiltration bid along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir’s Keran sector on Sunday, officials said. Security forces foiled an infiltration bid along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir’s Keran sector on Sunday, officials said. (ANI File)

Troops noticed suspicious movement along the LoC in the Keran sector of north Kashmir’s Kupwara district and challenged the intruders, the officials added.

In a brief exchange of fire, two infiltrators are believed to have been killed. However, their bodies have not yet been retrieved.

The search operation is ongoing, the officials said.