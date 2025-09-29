Edit Profile
    Security forces foil infiltration bid along LoC in Jammu and Kashmir

    Troops noticed suspicious movement along the LoC in the Keran sector of north Kashmir's Kupwara district and challenged the intruders, the officials added.In a brief exchange of fire, two infiltrators are believed to have been killed. However, their bodies have not yet been retrieved.

    Published on: Sep 29, 2025 3:00 AM IST
    By Press Trust of India, Srinagar
    Security forces foiled an infiltration bid along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir’s Keran sector on Sunday, officials said.

    Security forces foiled an infiltration bid along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir’s Keran sector on Sunday, officials said. (ANI File)
    Security forces foiled an infiltration bid along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Keran sector on Sunday, officials said. (ANI File)

    Troops noticed suspicious movement along the LoC in the Keran sector of north Kashmir’s Kupwara district and challenged the intruders, the officials added.

    In a brief exchange of fire, two infiltrators are believed to have been killed. However, their bodies have not yet been retrieved.

    The search operation is ongoing, the officials said.

