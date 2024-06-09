Security forces taking all steps to keep situation stable in Kashmir: GoC Chinar Corps

A senior army officer in Kashmir said on Sunday that security forces are taking all steps to keep the situation stable in Kashmir. Kashmir, India - May. 16, 2024: Security personnel stand guard outside the lalit hotel as Home Minister Amit Shah Arrive in Srinagar,on 16 May 2024.(Photo By Waseem Andrabi /Hindustan Times)-- (HT File)

The General Officer Commanding (GOC) of the strategic 15 Corps (Chinar Corps), Lieutenant General Rajiv Ghai while talking to the media in the backdrop of conclusion of Lok Sabha polls and upcoming assembly elections, said that successful security operations help maintain a stable security situation in the Valley.

“Whatever it takes to keep the situation stable, the security forces will certainly do that,” Lt Gen Ghai said on the sidelines of a function to commemorate the 25th anniversary of Operation Vijay Diwas in Baramulla.

“Every operation is a success for the forces. And every successful operation is a progress to maintain a stable security situation,” he said when asked about the killing of two LeT militants including one of the outfit’s longest surviving commanders in south Kashmir on June 3.

The GoC said that the situation on the border was stable while also confirming the statement of director general of police, J&K, RR Swain that 70-80 foreign militants were present in the region.

“As far as the number is concerned, what DGP has said is a fact. And how all security agencies will take action against them, that is known to you all how (anti-insurgency) operations are executed by all security agencies,” he said.

The J&K DGP on Saturday had said that they were fully focussed to keep the ongoing peaceful atmosphere intact in J&K for the upcoming assembly elections.

He had said that the number of local militants was dropping while there were some 70-80 foreign militants active in Jammu and Kashmir.

“We are moving from resident terrorism to foreign terrorism. Local youth numbers in terrorism are declining…Lives are being saved and violence in declining… Foreign terrorism is there. In today’s time 70-80 people have come from there. They are continuously trying to come here with arms and ammunition,” he had said.