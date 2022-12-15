Security guard found murdered in Kaithal school

: A 52-year-old security guard of a government school was found murdered in Padla village of Kaithal district. The police said that the deceased has been identified as Ram Sharan, a resident of nearby Karora village and he was working as a security guard of Padla village. The body was spotted in the pool of blood in a room on Wednesday morning, they said, adding that there were multiple head injuries on the body and in the preliminary investigation, it seems a murder case. Rohtash, Kaithal sadar police station incharge said police have registered a case of murder case against unknown accused.

