Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Security guard found murdered in Kaithal school

Security guard found murdered in Kaithal school

chandigarh news
Published on Dec 15, 2022 01:12 AM IST

The body was spotted in the pool of blood in a room on Wednesday morning, they said, adding that there were multiple head injuries on the body and in the preliminary investigation, it seems a murder case

Security guard found murdered in Kaithal school
Security guard found murdered in Kaithal school
ByHT Correspondent, Karnal

: A 52-year-old security guard of a government school was found murdered in Padla village of Kaithal district. The police said that the deceased has been identified as Ram Sharan, a resident of nearby Karora village and he was working as a security guard of Padla village. The body was spotted in the pool of blood in a room on Wednesday morning, they said, adding that there were multiple head injuries on the body and in the preliminary investigation, it seems a murder case. Rohtash, Kaithal sadar police station incharge said police have registered a case of murder case against unknown accused.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, December 15, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out