Self-reliant Himachal, doubling farmers’ income govt’s goal: Agriculture minister

A review meeting of the animal husbandry department was held on Friday at the directorate, chaired by agriculture and animal husbandry minister Chander Kumar during which progress of various departmental schemes were deliberated.

The minister said that communities such as the Gaddi and Gujjar have made remarkable contributions. A comprehensive scheme has been prepared for them, named “PEHEL” (pastoralists empowerment through holistic ecosystem for livelihoods). The draft has been sent to the Central government for approval. This scheme will provide significant benefits to shepherds.

He emphasised that where dairy cooperative societies are being established, continuous milk production should be ensured. “Societies should be set up in locations convenient for milk collection, keeping future demand in view. Panchayats unwilling to establish such societies must pass a resolution in the presence of all members. Registration of societies must be completed by 15 October 2025, failing which action will be taken against responsible officers and staff,” said the minister.

He expressed concern over the low OPD numbers at hospitals. Doctors failing to work in the field will face action. Currently, 44 mobile veterinary units are operational in the state, treating an average of 5.36 cases daily.

He reiterated, “Building a self-reliant Himachal and doubling farmers’ income is the government’s priority. Since livestock and agriculture are complementary, the department must ensure timely availability of medicines in hospitals and cover both tagged and untagged animals”. He also directed the formation of a study group within the department to provide expert suggestions and improve implementation of schemes.