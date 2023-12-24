Selja led group to begin Jan Sandesh Yatra from Faridabad on Jan 14

In another challenge to the leadership of former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda in Haryana Congress, his anti-group, comprising former state chief Kumari Selja, general secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala and senior leader Kiran Chaudhary, dubbed as ‘SRK’ group, is all set to begin its “Jan Sandesh Yatra” next month. Kumari Selja addressing party members during a meeting at Ambala. (HT)

The yatra, being organised ahead of the general elections scheduled for May next year, will start from Faridabad on January 14 and end in Ambala with a huge rally on the seat.

This was disclosed during a party meeting called by Selja at her residence in Ambala Cantonment.

The meeting was attended by working presidents Ramkishan Gujjar, Suresh Gupta, MLAs Shamsher Gogi, Renu Bala, Shailly Chaudhary and Pradeep Chaudhary, state president of Mahila Congress Sudha Bhardwaj, former deputy speaker Akram Khan and scores of leaders and workers.

A party leader said that the yatra could start from Palwal seat, but the date of culmination is yet to be decided as it will cover all 10 Lok Sabha and 90 Vidhan Sabha seats and the schedule might change.

At the meeting, Selja said that the yatra will cover each Lok Sabha seat in two days in the presence of Randeep Surjewala and Kiran Chaudhary.

“The motive of the yatra will be to point out the failures of union and state governments. All communities will be taken along and every party worker will join the yatra,” a statement quoting the former Ambala MP, said. She had earlier clarified that the yatra will move on vehicles unlike Rahul Gandhi’s “Bharat Jodo Yatra”, a footmarch.

Selja appealed the gathering to donate for the party as it is going to complete 138 years on December 28, following which, working president Gujjar announced to donate ₹1.38 lakh for the party and several others joined.

The three-time MP from Haryana also showcased her will to contest the assembly elections next year. Recently in Rohtak, Hooda’s bastion, she said that if the party high command will ask her to contest the Lok Sabha election, she will do so. At the same conference, accompanied by Surjewala and Chaudhary, she had said that Hooda is not the chief minister face of party in Haryana and the decision regarding the same will be taken by the high command.