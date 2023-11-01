Seminar held in Jalandhar; Punjab issues need attention, say experts
Former IAS officer Kahan Singh Pannu, economist Dr Bikram Singh Virk, senior journalist Hamir Singh and other experts discussed various issues concerning Punjab
A seminar on ‘Punjab issues and possibilities’ was held to mark the 57th Punjab foundation day in Jalandhar on Tuesday.
Former IAS officer Kahan Singh Pannu, economist Dr Bikram Singh Virk, senior journalist Hamir Singh and other experts discussed various issues concerning Punjab. These included SYL, state debt, drug abuse, unemployment, poor law and order situation, lack of industrial investment and deteriorating air quality and groundwater level. The experts highlighted the need for effective steps to tackle these issues.
Addressing the gathering, Pannu said the ongoing issue of SYL can be resolved permanently by providing water to Haryana by constructing Sharda-Yamuna link canal. Virk raised concern over the mounting state debt. Noted writer Surjit Patar and senior journalist Satnam Singh Manak also expressed their viewpoints.