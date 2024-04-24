Senior officials inspect site of Rajouri terror attack

Close on the heels of a targeted attack that led to the killing of a government employee on Monday night, senior officials including additional director general of police Anand Jain, IG CRPF GK Rao and Jammu divisional commissioner Ramesh Kumar visited Shahdara Sharief in Rajouri to take stock of the situation. Mohammad Razak, an employee at the social welfare department, was shot outside his home. (iStock)

Mohammad Razak, 40, son of Mohammad Akbar, a resient of Kunda Tope in Shahdara Sharief was killed by two armed terrorists around 8.55 pm on Monday while his brother, a jawan in Territorial Army, had escaped from the spot.

The attackers had come to eliminate his brother, Lance Havaldar Tahir Khursheed of the Territorial Army, said police officials.

Following the killing, police have registered a case under sections 302 (murder), 120 B (criminal conspiracy), 121A (waging war or attempting to wage war against the Government of India), 122(collecting arms with the intention of waging war against Government of India), 458 (lurking house-trespass or house-breaking by night after preparation for hurt, assault, or wrongful restraint) IPC; 7/27 IAA and 13, 15, 16 UAPA (Unlawful Activities Prevention Act) at Thanamandi police station.

“The cordon and search operation in the area is being carried jointly by security forces,” said a police officer.

According to the police, the terrorists used a US-made M4 rifle and a pistol in the attack.

Over 20 years ago, Razaq’s father was also killed by terrorists in the same area.

The attack comes after two non-locals were targeted in Anantnag and Herpora area of Shopian district. A migrant worker from Bihar was shot dead by terrorists in a targeted attack in Anantnag on Wednesday just a week after a resident of Dehradun was shot at by terrorists in Herpora.

Last year, Rajouri and Poonch witnessed a spare of terrorist attacks, in which 20 army soldiers and seven civilians were killed.