Set up waste collection system for 3 panchayats: HC to HP govt

The Himachal Pradesh high court has asked the government to put in place a waste collection system for three gram panchayats, the waste from which was seen accumulating at tourist spot Chadwick Falls in Summerhill.

The panchayats are Neri, Sangti and Chailly.

The court passed the order after taking cognisance of a report filed by the District Legal Services Authority (DLSA).

On May 15, the division bench of chief justice GS Sandhawalia and justice Ranjan Sharma said, “efforts be made for putting in place the system for waste collection and transportation to MC Plant at Bariyal to maintain the cleanliness to preserve the ecology of the area.”

The order comes after the amicus curiae suggested there should be material recovery facility for the solid waste of the three panchayats and system for the garbage to be collected.

Amicus curiae, the Latin for friend of the court, refers to someone who is not party to a case but is allowed by the court to provide relevant information.

The high court also directed to add Chailly panchayat, adjoining Potters Hill, as a plaintiff.

The court directed that Neri and Sangti panchayats ensure daily garbage collection from the residences and put a mechanism in place for the same for the time being.

HC directed the Shimla DLSA secretary to conduct inspection on June 30 and file a report by the next date, which has been set for July 7.

Chadwick Fall, a seasonal waterfall, is an old tourist spot in Shimla.

The high court had taken note of an inspection report of DLSA secretary pointing out there was no appropriate waste disposal facility in the area, suggesting “severe environmental degradation may take place and cause threat to the ecology of the area.”

However, pollution control board’s report dated January 23 said water samples taken from the site showed “no presence of sewage or faecal matter.”