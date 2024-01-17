Setback for ‘SRK’ group on Jan Sandesh Yatra eve

A day ahead of the commencement of “Jan Sandesh Yatra” led by former Haryana Congress president Kumari Selja and assisted by All India Congress Committee (AICC) general secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala and senior leader Kiran Choudhry, party’s state in-charge Deepak Babaria said that the party has launched “Har Ghar Congress” campaign in the state and other programmes without prior approval will not be allowed. A day ahead of the commencement of “Jan Sandesh Yatra” led by former Haryana Congress president Kumari Selja and assisted by All India Congress Committee (AICC) general secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala and senior leader Kiran Choudhry, party’s state in-charge Deepak Babaria said that the party has launched “Har Ghar Congress” campaign in the state and other programmes without prior approval will not be allowed. (HT File Photo)

“I urge all party workers to take part in ‘Har Ghar Congress’ campaign and stay away from other programmes, which gives a chance to the opposition to criticise us. All the workers should maintain discipline,” he added.

Separately, Haryana Congress chief Udai Bhan termed the yatra as the individual programme of these three leaders who are dubbed as the ‘SRK’ group. Selja will kick-off the yatra on Wednesday from Hisar. In the posters of the yatra, the pictures of Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda, Udai Bhan and party’s Haryana affairs in-charge Babaria are missing. Taking to X (formerly twitter) Selja released a teaser of 4.36 seconds with her picture along with pictures of Choudhry and Surjewala. The video gives the message that the ‘SRK’ group will reach out to people to give the message of party chief Mallikarjun Kharge and party leader Rahul Gandhi.

The yatra will cover all 10 Lok Sabha seats and the ‘SRK’ group termed it a morale booster for the common workers of the party. Instead of taking part in Haryana Congress’ official campaign, ‘Ghar -Ghar Congress, Har Ghar Congress’, which was launched by Hooda from Jind and Haryana Congress president Udai Bhan from Narnaul in Mahendergarh on Monday, the ‘SRK’ group decided to take out ‘Jan Sandesh yatra’ across the state.

On January 8 when reporters asked Selja in Hisar that her programme was not approved by Babaria, she replied, “We are also Congress workers and have knowledge of politics. Instead of making an issue of this yatra, the leaders should join it to strengthen the base of the party across the state,”.

She had termed Surjewala and Choudhry as ‘strong leaders, who have mass support’ and she claimed that the yatra will strengthen the Congress in Haryana.

Talking over phone, Haryana Congress chief Udai Bhan, who has close proximity to Hooda, said that the ‘SRK’ group have not taken any approval for ‘Jan Sandesh Yatra’ and termed it as their individual programme.

“We have launched the ‘Ghar-Ghar Congress, Har-Ghar Congress’ campaign and the leaders and workers are participating in it with full zeal. The Jan Sandesh Yatra will also spread the message of the party,” he added.

Despite repeated attempts, Selja, who is leading the yatra, could not be reached for comment.

A senior Congress leader, who is considered close to Selja, requesting anonymity claimed that the yatra will be kicked-off from Hisar because Selja is likely to contest the assembly seat from Uklana in Hisar and she has hinted to project herself as the chief minister contender.

Delhi-based retired political science professor Anant Ram said that there is deep factionalism in Congress between Hooda camp and the ‘SRK’ group and both groups are claimants over the chief minister’s post, if the party is voted to power.