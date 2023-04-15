Hisar: 7 booked for illegally making changes in Parivar Pehchan Patra

Seven persons have been booked for allegedly making changes in Parivar Pehchan Patra (PPP) in Hisar, police said on Friday.

Palwal, Apr 13 (ANI): Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar addresses the gathering on the 2nd day of his Jan Samvad programme during his visit to Shaheed Minar, Roopraka, in Palwal on Thursday. (ANI Photo) (Manohar Lal Twitter)

The accused, who run a common service centre, allegedly used to take anywhere between ₹2,000 to ₹3,000 from those wanting a change in PPP.

Identified as Amit Kumar, Sunil Kumar, Pradeep Sheoran, Amit, Sonu, Jagdish and Surender, the accused were booked following a complaint filed by Hisar additional deputy commissioner (ADC) Neeraj Kumar.

Five of them are residents of Hisar district while two are from Fatehabad.

ADC Kumar said the seven accused were updating and making changes in the PPP for a charge of ₹2,000 to ₹3,000 per candidate.

“They used to take ₹1,500 for approving labour copy, ₹1,800 for separating family ID and ₹500 for deleting a member from the PPP. There is a provision of a fine up to ₹50 lakh and 10 years imprisonment for making changes in the PPP unofficially,” the ADC added.

Hisar police spokesperson Vikas Kumar said the accused were booked under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and IT Act.