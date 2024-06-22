Seven lose 65 lakh in immigration frauds in Chandigarh

Seven people lodged police complaints after falling prey to immigration frauds. Seven people lodged police complaints after falling prey to immigration frauds. (HT File)

A case was registered against Jaskaran Randhawa and others of SCO 40, Sector-7/C. The complainant, Darshan Singh from Malerkotla, Punjab, accused them of cheating him of ₹5.75 lakh under the pretext of facilitating immigration.

Now catch your favourite game on Crickit. Anytime Anywhere. Find out how

Lovepreet Singh of Fatehgarh Sahib filed a complaint against Manpreet Singh of Sure Abroad Immigration, alleging a ₹2.5 lakh immigration fraud.

Komal Kumar and Puran Chand, meanwhile, also lost ₹10 lakh and ₹15.78 lakh for sending his son abroad.

Varinder Kumar of Jind, Haryana, registered an FIR against Jagjit Singh and Navjit Singh, accusing them of cheating ₹31.8 lakh for facilitating his brother’s immigration.

Sandeep Kumar of Kaithal, Haryana, filed a complaint against the owner of Manchester consultant and Harman, alleging a fraud of ₹85,000 for an immigration opportunity.

Abhishek Kumar from Hisar, Haryana, filed a complaint against Jagbir Singh of M/S excellent visa solution, accusing him of cheating ₹33,000 under false immigration assurances.