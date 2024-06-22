 Seven lose ₹65 lakh in immigration frauds in Chandigarh - Hindustan Times
Sunday, Jun 23, 2024
Seven lose 65 lakh in immigration frauds in Chandigarh

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Jun 23, 2024 05:28 AM IST

One of the complainants was cheated ₹31.8 lakh by a Chnadiagrh-based firm on the pretext of facilitating his brother’s immigration

Seven people lodged police complaints after falling prey to immigration frauds.

Seven people lodged police complaints after falling prey to immigration frauds. (HT File)
Seven people lodged police complaints after falling prey to immigration frauds. (HT File)

A case was registered against Jaskaran Randhawa and others of SCO 40, Sector-7/C. The complainant, Darshan Singh from Malerkotla, Punjab, accused them of cheating him of 5.75 lakh under the pretext of facilitating immigration.

Lovepreet Singh of Fatehgarh Sahib filed a complaint against Manpreet Singh of Sure Abroad Immigration, alleging a 2.5 lakh immigration fraud.

Komal Kumar and Puran Chand, meanwhile, also lost 10 lakh and 15.78 lakh for sending his son abroad.

Varinder Kumar of Jind, Haryana, registered an FIR against Jagjit Singh and Navjit Singh, accusing them of cheating 31.8 lakh for facilitating his brother’s immigration.

Sandeep Kumar of Kaithal, Haryana, filed a complaint against the owner of Manchester consultant and Harman, alleging a fraud of 85,000 for an immigration opportunity.

Abhishek Kumar from Hisar, Haryana, filed a complaint against Jagbir Singh of M/S excellent visa solution, accusing him of cheating 33,000 under false immigration assurances.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Seven lose 65 lakh in immigration frauds in Chandigarh
© 2024 HindustanTimes
