Seven MC teams to keep check on illegal hoardings in Ludhiana

Ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, the municipal corporation office has formed seven teams, each assigned to a constituency and one of the four different zones, to remove illegal hoardings and banners across the city. The civic body action comes following the orders of the district election officer.

Each team consists of three MC employees — a superintendent, clerk, and an assistant. Also, 10 junior-level employees and police officials will accompany each team to facilitate the removal of illegal banners, posters, and hoardings. Any challenges encountered during the process will be documented in a report sent to the returning officer of the respective area.

Furthermore, three officers have been appointed to grant rally permissions to various candidates during the election period. The department has reported significant progress in removing illegal hoardings and banners across the city as of Monday.

Moreover, illegal hoardings at bridges, private buildings and other areas are mushrooming in the city, which deface the city. Moreover, several religious and political banners are installed on the sign boards. Posters of a religious event featuring images of the Punjab chief minister and legislators have come up on various signboards in the city, in blatant disregard of the law, leaving commuters in the city confused due to the hidden signages.

MC commissioner Sandeep Rishi said, “I have directed the officials to remove all illegal hoardings and banners across the city and these teams have been formed for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections and special duties have been assigned to all officers and employees in the department.”