close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Chandigarh News / Seven proclaimed offenders land in Chandigarh Police net

Seven proclaimed offenders land in Chandigarh Police net

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Dec 02, 2023 11:30 AM IST

One of the proclaimed offenders arrested by Chandigarh Police was involved in more than 20 cases, encompassing rape, attempt to murder, dacoity, mobile theft, snatching, theft, trespass and vehicle theft

A special drive against proclaimed offenders (POs) involved in heinous crimes was conducted under the supervision of SSP Kanwardeep Kaur during which as many as seven wanted criminals were nabbed over the last few days.

Chandigarh Police arrested seven proclaimed offenders. (HT File)
Chandigarh Police arrested seven proclaimed offenders. (HT File)

One of the POs, Raju Khan, was involved in more than 20 cases, encompassing rape, attempt to murder, dacoity, mobile theft, snatching, theft, trespass and vehicle theft.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

The list of those arrested also includes Rakesh Kumar, convicted under Section 138 of the Negotiable Instruments Act in a cheque bounce case and sentenced to one-year rigorous imprisonment. Another PO Gurtej Singh was wanted in a fraud case.

The remaining four, Amaninder Singh, Shiv Kumar, Hardeep Singh Sondhi and Puneet Nandra, were also wanted in cheque bounce cases.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, December 02, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out