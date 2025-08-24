Several parties in Kashmir criticise govt takeover of Jamaat-e-Islami-linked schools

The Jammu and Kashmir government took over the management of the 215 schools linked with the banned Jamaat-e-Islami (JeI) amidst sharp criticism by most political parties in the Valley. The Jammu and Kashmir government took over the management of the 215 schools linked with the banned Jamaat-e-Islami (JeI) amidst sharp criticism by most political parties in the Valley. (Waseem Andrabi /HT)

As J&K Police and government officials on Saturday reached 215 schools which were taken over by the government for the implementation of new orders, education minister Sakina Itoo said that her order wasn’t implemented properly by the education secretary and blamed opposition parties for spreading misinformation.

Itoo, however, remained silent whether she plans to take any action against the education secretary or will be issuing a modification in the order.

Meanwhile, police and other agencies have started implementing the order issued by secretary education on Friday night which says that deputy commissioners will now take over the affairs of these schools.

The order, issued by the commissioner secretary J&K government, Ram Niwas Sharma, on Friday read, “215 FAT-run (Falah e Aam Trust) schools (run by Jamaat-e-Islami J&K) will be taken over by the government.”

Opposition parties blamed the Omar Abdullah government and termed the order unthinkable coming from an elected government.

Ittoo in a video message termed it as rumor that FAT schools have been taken over by the government.”The order which I signed is that FAT schools will be taken over by nearby principals of higher secondary schools and high schools till the police verification of new managing bodies of these schools will be completed and within three months they will have new managing bodies. There are around 51,000 students enrolled in these schools and they are facing issues. No school will be closed or any teacher terminated,” she said adding that the political leaders who are now raising this issue remained silent when CID verification of these schools was held. She even claimed that her order was changed by the secretary education and due to CID verification the students were facing a lot of trouble.

However, opposition in one voice targeted the Omar Abdullah government for taking over Falah-e-Aam Trust schools.

Former J&K chief minister Mehbooba Mufti described the order as an attack on the moral and cultural ethics of Kashmir.

“Besides education these schools used to give moral, religious and ethical education to our students. We had expected that attacks which are being made on us will be stopped after the public government came into power. And for this reason the people of J&K gave almost 50 assembly seats to NC and three parliament seats. Unfortunately this order came from a public government which is a betrayal with the people’s mandate. “

The Apni Party termed the takeover of Jamaat schools as regrettable. “It is deeply regrettable that the elected government has today enforced the ban on Falah-e-Aam Trust (FAT) schools by announcing the takeover of the management of 215 schools. Although Jamaat-e-Islami has been banned since 2019, the LG administration refrained from taking over the management of FAT schools. Yet, the elected government, despite enjoying a strong public mandate, has chosen to do so. Rather than assuming direct control, the government could have exercised its authority by establishing clear regulations to safeguard the academic future of students enrolled in these institutions. Enforcing ban in terms of taking over the managements of these schools was neither necessary nor justified,” Apni Party president Altaf Bukhari said.

Justice Development Front comprising Jamaat leaders who contested last assembly elections unsuccessfully also targeted Omar Abdullah government for takeover of FAT schools. “We strongly denounce the UT Government’s order of handing over 215 FAT schools to District Magistrates/Deputy Commissioners. This decision is not just an administrative overreach but a painful reminder of NC’s history of betrayal, recalling the mass rigging of 1987 when the organisation was deliberately sidelined,” JDF said in a statement and said this takeover has put the future of thousands of students and the livelihoods of countless teachers stand at stake. “To snatch what belongs to the people under the guise of authority may appear as power, but in truth, it is nothing more than a deep wound on justice and an unforgivable insult to public trust,” it said.

BJP welcomes the decision

BJP J&K spokesman Altaf Thakur welcomed the government’s decision and described the step as a “much-needed intervention” to ensure that young minds are shielded from separatist narratives.

“Why is the Education Minister dragging her feet in taking over these schools? Is it because she does not want to annoy Jamaat-e-Islami, or is there some other reason?” he questioned and said that the takeover was in the national interest, as it would ensure a positive and secure learning environment for thousands of students. “With the government stepping in, 51,000 children will no longer fall prey to separatist ideology. Instead, they will now have opportunities to excel in academics, sports, technology and other fields, and contribute to the progress of the nation,” he said, adding that education should remain free from any political or ideological influence, and urged the government to move forward without delay in implementing the order across Jammu and Kashmir.

NC targets opposition parties

“Not a word against the BJP-led or unelected govt from the PDP’s, Apnis & PCs — but lock, stock & barrel against a popular govt that had no hand in it. Why? Because, as someone rightly said, the hypocrisy is glaring: wave green to hoodwink the street, but tie saffron tight in the Secretariat,” NC chief spokesman and legislator Tanvir Sadiq wrote on X.