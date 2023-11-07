‘Severe’ air quality in Haryana’s Fatehabad for 6th day on trot

Fatehabad district recorded the highest number of stubble burning cases this season so far and continues to remain under the blanket of smoke, data shows. Out of 1,579 cases in Haryana, the farm fires in Fatehabad stand at 317 to date, which is nearly 21%. (HT File Photo)

As per the Haryana Space Applications Centre (HARSAC), 65 fresh cases of paddy residue burning were added on Monday, including 21 from Fatehabad itself.

Out of 1,579 cases in the state, the farm fires in the district stand at 317 to date, which is nearly 21%.

According to the pollution metre, the border town has been engulfed in bad air and continues to remain in the “severe” category since November 1.

On Monday, the air quality index (AQI) was measured at 422 (PM2.5), the same as Delhi (421), and was highest on Saturday at 466, as per the CPCB data collected through the continuous ambient air quality monitoring station (CAAQMS) at Fatehabad’s Huda Sector.

Air in Kaithal, another town with 223 cases of stubble burning this season, remains in the “severe” or “very poor” category for the last nine days. The situation is the same in Jind, which is third on the list with 220 farm fire incidents.

Except on November 1, when the data couldn’t be measured, the AQI in Jind was in the “severe” or “very poor” category for nine days.

According to the CPCB’s bulletin at 4 pm, the air quality in Haryana’s two districts Faridabad (412) and Fatehabad (422) was in the “severe” category, while there were six districts in the “severe” category on Sunday.

AQI in eight districts, including Jind (381), Hisar (377), Gurugram (373), Kaithal (366), Narnaul (341), Bhiwani (335), Rohtak (334) and Sirsa (306), was in “very poor” category.

However, the air in paddy-growing districts Kurukshetra and Karnal improved and was recorded in the “poor” category, while Ambala, Panchkula and Yamunanagar continued to remain in “moderate”.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!