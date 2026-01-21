Sewerman held for taking ₹1.5- lakh bribe on pretext of job

The Punjab Vigilance Bureau (VB) has apprehended Bahadur Singh, sewerman (numberdar) posted at Municipal Corporation, Ludhiana (MCL) for accepting a bribe ₹1,50,000 from a man in lieu of securing a job for him in MCL. After the accused did not fulfil the promise, the complainant filed a complaint to the vigilance bureau. The Punjab Vigilance Bureau (VB) has apprehended Bahadur Singh, sewerman (numberdar) posted at Municipal Corporation, Ludhiana (MCL) for accepting a bribe ₹1,50,000 from a man in lieu of securing a job for him in MCL. After the accused did not fulfil the promise, the complainant filed a complaint to the vigilance bureau. (Representational image)

Disclosing this here today, an official spokesperson of the state VB said the arrest has been made following a complaint lodged by a resident of Jamalpur Awana village, Focal Point, Ludhiana, on the Chief Minister’s Anti-Corruption Action Line portal.

He said that the complainant alleged that the accused sewerman had taken a graft of ₹1,50,000 in three instalments in lieu of getting the complainant recruited as a sewerman in Municipal Corporation Ludhiana. In this regard, the complainant had recorded the video while accepting the bribe money from the accused. Accused Bahadur Singh also got the work done of cleaning the sewerage for two and half years from the complainant but he was not paid any salary for doing that work.

Moreover, he added that if the involvement of any other official of MC came to light during the probe, strict action will be taken against that official.

During the verification, the above said allegations were found true. In this regard, a case under the Prevention of Corruption Act has been registered against the accused at VB Police Station, Ludhiana range. Further investigation into this case is underway, he added.