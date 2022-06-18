SFA team takes trophy home at football meet by Chandigarh Police

SFA team outplayed St Soldier team to clinch the U-16 football tournament played at Recruit Training Centre, Police Lines, Sector 26, Chandigarh, on Friday.

The two-day football meet was organised by the Chandigarh Police to encourage the youth to take up sports and deter their interest towards drugs and anti-social activities. “It was also an initiative towards community policing and instilled a sense of cooperation among the general public,” shared Mridul, sub-divisional police officer (SDPO, South-West) under whose supervision the tournament was held.

A total of five teams of boys from colonies and slums took part in the tournament, which was inaugurated by SP (City) Shruti Arora on Thursday.

The winning team clinched a cash prize of ₹11,000, while the runners-up took home ₹7,100. Apart from this, ₹5,100 were awarded to the best player of the tournament.

DGP Praveer Ranjan, along with SSP Kuldeep Singh Chahal and Shruti Arora, gave away the prizes.