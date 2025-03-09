Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, Mar 09, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

SGPC decision will further decimate SAD: Sikh outfits

ByHT Correspondent, Amritsar
Mar 09, 2025 08:16 AM IST

Dal Khalsa’s working president Paramjit Singh Mand and general secretary Paramjit Singh Tanda say the removal of jathedars is the result of the arrogance of the Sukhbir Badal camp

Various Sikh organisations including Dal Khalsa and Sri Guru Kendri Singh Sabha, Chandigarh, have upped their ante against the SGPC’s decision to remove the Akal Takht and the Takht Kesgarh Sahib jathedars.

Giani Raghbir Singh is among the jathedars who have been removed recently by the SGPC. (HT file)
Giani Raghbir Singh is among the jathedars who have been removed recently by the SGPC. (HT file)

Radical Sikh outfit Dal Khalsa said the newly appointed jathedars will not be accepted by the large segment of Sikhs.

Dal Khalsa’s working president Paramjit Singh Mand and general secretary Paramjit Singh Tanda said, “Removal of the jathedars is the result of the arrogance of the Sukhbir Singh Badal camp, which would cause further decimation of the party. Sukhbir atoned for previous sins at the Akal Takht but now he started committing new sins that the Sikh Panth will never tolerate and he will never be forgiven for this.

Meanwhile, Gurpreet Singh, a key functionary of Sri Guru Kendri Singh Sabha, Chandigarh, said, “Jathedars removal once again brings to fore the utter disregard to the sanctity of these institutions of the panth by those that are only interested in holding onto their ever decreasing power”.

“While the Panth will give a befitting reply as and when elections are held, in the meantime, they must support the jathedars, request them to reject the dole given by the SGPC of continuing as head granthi/granthi and most importantly ask questions from their ‘elected’ representatives in the SGPC, and if not convinced, must boycott them”, he added.

Gurpreet Singh said it is high time that the panth unites to challenge the attack on our most sacred institutions.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
See More
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, March 09, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On