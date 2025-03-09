SGPC decision will further decimate SAD: Sikh outfits

Various Sikh organisations including Dal Khalsa and Sri Guru Kendri Singh Sabha, Chandigarh, have upped their ante against the SGPC’s decision to remove the Akal Takht and the Takht Kesgarh Sahib jathedars. Giani Raghbir Singh is among the jathedars who have been removed recently by the SGPC. (HT file)

Radical Sikh outfit Dal Khalsa said the newly appointed jathedars will not be accepted by the large segment of Sikhs.

Dal Khalsa’s working president Paramjit Singh Mand and general secretary Paramjit Singh Tanda said, “Removal of the jathedars is the result of the arrogance of the Sukhbir Singh Badal camp, which would cause further decimation of the party. Sukhbir atoned for previous sins at the Akal Takht but now he started committing new sins that the Sikh Panth will never tolerate and he will never be forgiven for this.

Meanwhile, Gurpreet Singh, a key functionary of Sri Guru Kendri Singh Sabha, Chandigarh, said, “Jathedars removal once again brings to fore the utter disregard to the sanctity of these institutions of the panth by those that are only interested in holding onto their ever decreasing power”.

“While the Panth will give a befitting reply as and when elections are held, in the meantime, they must support the jathedars, request them to reject the dole given by the SGPC of continuing as head granthi/granthi and most importantly ask questions from their ‘elected’ representatives in the SGPC, and if not convinced, must boycott them”, he added.

Gurpreet Singh said it is high time that the panth unites to challenge the attack on our most sacred institutions.