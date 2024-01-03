: The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) on Wednesday formed a five-member expert panel for legal action in the case of ‘extrajudicial murder’ of Akal Takht’s former acting jathedar Gurdev Singh Kaunke. SGPC forms expert panel for legal action in ‘extrajudicial murder’ of Kaunke (HT Photo)

Led by senior advocate Puran Singh Hundal, the penal includes Punjab and Haryana high court advocate Puneet Kaur Sekhon, Jalandhar’s former district attorney advocate Baltej Singh Dhillon, Hoshiarpur’s former district attorney advocate Amarjit Singh Dhami and SGPC member advocate Bhagwant Singh Sialka, SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami said in a statement.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

Dhami said that SGPC members advocate Bhagwant Singh Sialka and Gurcharan Singh Grewal met Kaunke’s family after the Akal Takht jathedar had asked the SGPC to take legal action against the accused in the case.

“The panel will take legal action after fully examining the IPS BP Tiwari’s report in the case. No laxity would be allowed and exemplary action would be ensured,” he added.

Issue of Kaunke’s alleged extrajudicial murder came to light after the Punjab Human Rights Organisation (PHRO) recently made the inquiry report of the case public after 25 years.