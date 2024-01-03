close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Chandigarh News / SGPC forms expert panel for legal action in ‘extrajudicial murder’ of Kaunke

SGPC forms expert panel for legal action in ‘extrajudicial murder’ of Kaunke

ByHT Correspondent, Amritsar
Jan 03, 2024 09:20 PM IST

SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami said that SGPC members advocate Bhagwant Singh Sialka and Gurcharan Singh Grewal met Kaunke’s family after the Akal Takht jathedar had asked the SGPC to take legal action against the accused in the case

: The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) on Wednesday formed a five-member expert panel for legal action in the case of ‘extrajudicial murder’ of Akal Takht’s former acting jathedar Gurdev Singh Kaunke.

SGPC forms expert panel for legal action in ‘extrajudicial murder’ of Kaunke (HT Photo)
SGPC forms expert panel for legal action in ‘extrajudicial murder’ of Kaunke (HT Photo)

Led by senior advocate Puran Singh Hundal, the penal includes Punjab and Haryana high court advocate Puneet Kaur Sekhon, Jalandhar’s former district attorney advocate Baltej Singh Dhillon, Hoshiarpur’s former district attorney advocate Amarjit Singh Dhami and SGPC member advocate Bhagwant Singh Sialka, SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami said in a statement.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

Dhami said that SGPC members advocate Bhagwant Singh Sialka and Gurcharan Singh Grewal met Kaunke’s family after the Akal Takht jathedar had asked the SGPC to take legal action against the accused in the case.

“The panel will take legal action after fully examining the IPS BP Tiwari’s report in the case. No laxity would be allowed and exemplary action would be ensured,” he added.

Issue of Kaunke’s alleged extrajudicial murder came to light after the Punjab Human Rights Organisation (PHRO) recently made the inquiry report of the case public after 25 years.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, January 03, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out