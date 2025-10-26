SGPC holds mega event to mark Giani Gargaj’s ‘Dastarbandi’

For the second time during his eight-month service as Akal Takht acting jathedar and Takht Kesgarh Sahib jathedar, Giani Kuldeep Singh Gargaj’s “Dastarbandi” (coronation as per Sikh tenets) was organised by the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) on Saturday at Sri Anandpur Sahib.

However, this time Nihang bodies and allied organisations, which boycotted his earlier installation ceremony, extended support to him.

Earlier on March 10, after Nihang outfits threatened to disrupt the ceremony and Sikh organisations decided to boycott it, the SGPC installed Giani Gargaj as the jathedar, Takht Kesgarh Sahib, seven hours before schedule. In the afternoon, he also took additional charge as acting jathedar of Akal Takht in Amritsar without any ceremony for the first time in history amid the row over the removal of previous jathedars by the SGPC. He was presented with a dastar only by “panj pyare” at that time. His hasty installation sparked a major row.

After the controversial removal of Giani Raghbir Singh as the Akal Takht jathedar and Giani Sultan Singh as Takht Kesgarh Sahib jathedar on March 7, Shiromani Panth Akali Budha Dal chief Baba Balbir Singh on behalf all major nihang outfits, including Dal Panth Baba Bidhi Chand Sursingh, Misl Shaheedan Tarna Dal Baba Bakala, Tarn Dal Harya Belan and Dashmesh Tarna Dal, threatened to disrupt the installation ceremony.

Almost all these organisations were present on the occasion on Saturday to present dastars (turbans) to Giani Gargaj. Besides, Giani Raghbir Singh, who is presently serving as head granthi of Golden Temple, had also skipped installation ceremony in March, was also there to present him dastar. Clergy of Takht Patna Sahib, who also rejected his appointment, and that of Takht Hazur Sahib, Nanded, also extended recognition of Giani Gargaj by presenting dastars.

However, Damdami Taksal chief Harnam Singh Dhumma remained defiant over Gargaj’s services by skipping the ceremony.

While addressing, Giani Gargaj announced that with the cooperation of all organisations and sects, the challenges to community and the trend of religious conversion will be collectively countered.

Amarjit Singh, professor of religious studies in Guru Nanak Dev University, said, “If the jathedar has got recognition now, was he working without one prior to this?”.

Dhumma’s former media adviser Sarchand Singh pointed out that the invitation letters issued by the SGPC stated that Giani Gargaj was being entrusted with a panthic responsibility. “However, during the event, jathedar Baba Balbir Singh, clearly admitted that the previous Dastarbandi ceremony was not held according to panthic maryada. He even acknowledged that the earlier act had exceeded panthic norms and that the opposition then was justified”.