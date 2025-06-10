SGPC introduces unique ID code to track holy saroops

The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) has introduced a modern printing system for publishing saroops of Sri Guru Granth Sahib. The system includes state-of-the-art technology and a unique identification code, aimed at ensuring transparency and proper record-keeping. SGPC president Harjinder SIngh Dhami among others inaugurating a machine for printing of Guru Granth Sahib's holy saroops in Amritsar on Monday. (HT photo)

The revamped printing facility, located at Sri Guru Granth Sahib Bhavan on the premises of Gurdwara Ramsar Sahib in Amritsar, was inaugurated by SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami on Monday.

“The highlight of this initiative is the introduction of a digital identification code—called Sewa Pehchan Ank (service identification number)—that will be printed on every saroop. This code is part of a unified identification system designed to maintain a digital database of each published saroop, enabling traceability, accountability and preserving the sanctity of the holy saroop,” Dhami said.

This move comes in the wake of a major controversy in 2020, when 328 saroops were found missing from SGPC records due to alleged misappropriation by staff. The issue led to a serious backlash from the Sikh community and an investigation by the Akal Takht, the highest temporal authority of Sikhs. Several SGPC employees were found guilty of negligence and misconduct.

“In light of the past incidents, it became crucial to establish a foolproof system for maintaining the sanctity and proper record of each saroop. Sri Guru Granth Sahib is the central pillar of faith for the Sikh community, and maintaining the reverence and sanctity of the holy saroops is a major responsibility of Sikh institutions. It is our duty to ensure every saroop is handled with the highest level of respect and responsibility. The publication of the sacred saroop is solely carried out by the SGPC, from where the saroops are distributed to the sangat (community) according to religious protocol,” Dhami added.

In addition to the printing system, hall number four of the Sri Guru Granth Sahib Bhavan has been modernised to support the respectful handling, care, and preservation of the saroops. This seva (service) was carried out under the guidance of Baba Kashmir Singh Bhuriwale. Furthermore, the SGPC has constructed a new publications department office and literature house, overseen by Baba Sucha Singh and Baba Satnam Singh Qila Anandgarh Wale.

“The main objective of the renovation of the Bhavan is to make the process of publication and preservation of Sri Guru Granth Sahib more streamlined and respectful, ensuring complete security and reverence of the sacred saroops during their service and handling,” Dhami said.

Similarly, the new publications department office and literature house will serve as a means to bring Sikh literature to the sangat. From here, the sangat will be able to obtain holy scriptures.