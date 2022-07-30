SGPC objects to naming of Centre’s water conservation scheme as ‘Amrit Sarovar’
The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) on Friday objected to the naming of a water conservation scheme of the Centre as ‘Amrit Sarovar’, saying that it cannot be accepted as it is a disrespect to Sikh history and traditions.
SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami said the Government of India is developing ponds for water conservation across the country, and the scheme is named as ‘Amrit Sarovar’, which corresponds to traditions of Sikh history.
“Although the government’s initiative to conserve water is good, its name hurts Sikh sentiments. ‘Amrit Sarovar’, as the name given to ponds being developed in villages to conserve water, cannot be accepted,” Dhami said.
He said that the name of ponds to be prepared under this scheme should be changed immediately so that the historical importance of Amrit Sarovar in Sikh history is maintained.
The SGPC has also written to Union minister of rural development, Giriraj Singh, asking him to change the name of the scheme immediately.
The SGPC chief added that as per history, the Sikh Gurus developed five sarovars (holy tanks), of which, Amritsar (means Amrit Sarovar) is one. Every day, lakhs of pilgrims express their devotion by taking holy dip in at Golden Temple in Amritsar.
Dhami said that due to reverence and importance of Amrit Sarovar, the ponds being developed as Amrit Sarovar in villages is a disrespect to Sikh history and traditions.
Kunwar Vijay puts own govt in dock over Vinod Ghai’s appointment as AG
Ruling AAP's Amritsar north MLA and former IPS officer Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh has cautioned the Bhagwant Maan government against appointing criminal lawyer Vinod Ghai as Punjab next advocate general, saying that he represented the accused in the 2015 Bargari sacrilege and Behbal Kalan firing cases. On Thursday, chief minister Bhagwant Mann said Ghai will take over as the AG soon.
Three held for attack on former ‘granthi’ in Alwar
The main accused, Sundar (19), a resident of Alawada village, is the son of victim Gurubaksh Singh's close friend Dalveer. Sundar had eloped with a married woman from the Mev community sometime back and a Mev, Alawada Sarpanch Jumma, had helped the police in recovering the woman. The woman is a resident of nearby Milakpur village. Both the woman and Sundar wanted to live together but her family members took her away with them.
Kharif milling policy to bring transparency: CM
Chandigarh: Chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Friday said in a path breaking initiative, the state government has introduced the “Kharif Milling Policy 2022-23” with an aim to bring transparency and equity in the milling operations of paddy. Any discrepancy will automatically point to an attempt by the miller to deliver cheap rice purchased from the open market /PDS and will result in blacklisting of the mill, added the CM.
Afghan drug smuggler running well-oiled ring in border belt
Afghanistan-based notorious drug smuggler Mohammad Hussain Dad, who is wanted in a 3000-kg heroin seizure case, has been spreading his network in the border districts of Punjab for smuggling the contraband, according to sources in the Punjab police. Dad, with the help of his two Pakistan-based associates Hazi Niyamat Ullah and Zamil, has been in contact with several Indian smugglers for the heroin smuggling from across the border, they said.
Class-9 student dies as truck hits school bus in Dasuya
Hoshiarpur : A Class 9 student was killed and 12 others injured after a bus of St Paul's Convent School ferrying them met with an accident in Dasuya on Friday. The victim was identified as Harman of Lodhi Chak village. Dasuya MLA Karamvir Singh Ghumman and Tanda legislator Jasbir Singh Raja met the injured in the civil hospital and announced free treatment by the state government.
