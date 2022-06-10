SGPC objects to non-Sikh at helm of Punjab and Sind Bank
The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) on Thursday objected to the appointment of a non-Sikh as the managing director-cum-chief executive officer of Punjab and Sind Bank. Recently, the Government of India has appointed Swarup Kumar Saha to the post.
In a statement, SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami said that Punjab and Sind Bank was established in 1908 as a dream of an independent bank of Sikhs and the decision taken by the Sikh intellectuals associated with Chief Khalsa Diwan was very important for the Sikh community.
“This bank is known as a Sikh bank and only a Sikh should be appointed at its top post. A consensus was also reached in this regard with the government at the time of the nationalisation of this bank, but sadly it is not being implemented in spirit,” said Dhami, while appealing to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to consider appointing a Sikh at the helm of the bank so that the “traditions associated with the establishment of this institution are maintained and continued”.
Justice sought for Sikhs in UP village
Dhami on Thursday also wrote a letter to Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath seeking strict action against administrative officials who allegedly demolished a langar (community kitchen) hall and houses of some Sikhs at Gagan Manoharpur village near Moradabad.
Also seeking compensation for the affected families, the SGPC chief said that Sikhs who are settled at Gagan Manoharpur since 1973 are being “deliberately ruined”.
