SGPC polls: HC notice on PIL seeking online registration of voters

The Punjab and Haryana high court on Thursday issued notice on a public interest litigation (PIL) seeking directions for a uniform procedure for the registration of voters and preparation of electoral rolls and allowing voters to register online for the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) polls. The Punjab and Haryana high court on Thursday issued notice on a public interest litigation (PIL) seeking directions for a uniform procedure for the registration of voters. (HT File)

The notice has been issued to central government, chief commissioner, Gurdwara elections, SGPC, Punjab and Haryana governments.

The PIL filed by Misl Satluj Welfare Society, a Ferozepur-based organisation, also seeks directions to maintain continuous electoral rolls for each constituency, to be updated before each election rather than seeking fresh registration of voters before each election.

It was submitted that the process of registration of voters was seeing a lukewarm response as there is no set procedure being followed by the authorities and also the fact that the procedure being followed is “archaic”. The process needed to be simplified and streamlined to ensure greater participation, accessibility and transparency, the plea underlined.