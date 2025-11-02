SGPC polls tomorrow: SAD factions set to go into huddle

With the annual elections of the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) set to take place on Monday, just days ahead of the bypoll to the Tarn Taran assembly, considered a Panthic seat, both factions of the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) have scheduled meetings on Sunday. Party insiders said Sukhbir is likely to name incumbent president Harjinder Singh Dhami for the race to the top post though a surprise candidature cannot be ruled out. (HT File)

The SGPC president, senior vice-president, junior vice-president, general secretary, and 11 executive committee members will be elected in the polls to be held at the gurdwara body’s headquarters, Teja Singh Samundri Hall.

SAD spokesperson Daljit Singh Cheema said party president Sukhbir Singh Badal has already taken suggestions from the gurdwara body members and will meet all-party members at Teja Singh Samundri Hall on poll eve.

Meanwhile, the SAD breakaway faction, led by president Giani Harpreet Singh, will also hold a strategy meet on Sunday to decide whether to field a candidate against the ruling camp’s nominee. Advocate Jasbir Singh Ghuman, spokesperson of the faction, said any decision in this regard will be taken in the meeting. A few days ago, former SGPC president Gobind Singh Longowal’s name was doing the rounds for candidature.

Though the opposition camp has made several attempts in the past to unseat the ruling group, it failed due to a lack of numbers.

Of the 191 members in the General House, 170 are elected by Sikh voters in the general elections, 15 are co-opted, five are jathedars of Sikh temporal seats, and one is the head granthi of the Golden Temple. The jathedars and the head granthi do not have voting rights.

There are 110 constituencies in Punjab, out of which 47 segments are represented by two members each while 30 constituencies are reserved for women. Even as a separate Haryana Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (HSGMC) has been formed now, SGPC members elected from Haryana continue to be part of the House and participate in the elections.

As the SGPC general elections have not been conducted for the last 14 years, as many as 31 members have passed away and two have resigned.

A win in Monday’s elections will come as major boost for the November Tarn Taran bypoll. Sukhbir and other party leaders are leaving no stone unturned to ensure victory of the party candidate Sukhwinder Kaur Randhawa, popularly known as Principal, while the breakaway faction is extending support to joint Panthic candidate Mandeep Singh, brother of Sandeep Singh Sunny, who is an accused in case of Shiv Sena Taksali leader Sudhir Suri and lodged in Sangrur jail.