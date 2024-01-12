SGPC sends legal notice to X over fake account

The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) on Thursday sent a legal notice to X (formerly Twitter), initiating action against the social media platform over a fake/ parody account of the gurdwara body. The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) on Thursday sent a legal notice to X (formerly Twitter), initiating action against the social media platform over a fake/parody account of the gurdwara body.

The notice was sent by advocate Amanbir Singh Siali, the legal advisor of the organisation as per the decision of SGPC’s executive meeting held on November 20 last year, said the SGPC spokesman.

In the notice, the SGPC has contended that spreading and encouraging hate propaganda against any religion or religious organisation by social media platforms, like X under the policy of parody accounts is a violation of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), Information Technology Act 2001 and Information Technology Rules 2021.

SGPC secretary Partap Singh said that the matter was raised with X, the microblogging site. However, in the written communication, X refused to bar the account and described the parody account as part of its policy. After receiving communication from X, the executive meeting presided over by SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami approved legal action.

The SGPC secretary said that on this fake/parody account, hate propaganda is being spread against the Sikh organisation SGPC and the Sikh community, which cannot be tolerated.