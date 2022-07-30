SGPC shoots off legal notice to motivational speaker for animating 10th Sikh guru
The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) has sent a legal notice to Dr. Vivek Bindra, a famous motivational speaker, for allegedly animating the personality of Guru Gobind Singh, the tenth Sikh guru, and depicting the Sikh history in a wrong manner.
Moreover, SGPC is also taking action to register a case against Bindra for hurting religious sentiments of Sikhs.
SGPC assistant secretary, media, Kulwinder Singh Ramdas said that Bindra, who is active on social media as a motivator, had uploaded an animation video of Sri Guru Gobind Singh and Diwan Todar Mal, about which, the SGPC received various objections from the sangat.
He said Bindra’s video was examined by SGPC’s Sikh Itihas Research Board, which revealed that he distorted the history by linking Diwan Todar Mal to the Jain community. Moreover, in the video, he also displayed the conversation of Diwan Todar Mal with Sri Guru Gobind Singh, which is historically unfounded.
Ramdas said a legal notice has been sent to Bindra on the instructions of that SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami.
He said that Bindra disobeyed despite the fact that animation or filming of personality of Sikh gurus is forbidden as per the order of Sri Akal Takht Sahib.
Covid wave: 13% children in Punjab schools missed mid-day meals last year
Chandigarh: Around 13% children of government schools in Punjab missed on nutritious mid-day meals during the previous academic year that saw the second and third Covid waves. At upper primary level (classes 6 to 8), the coverage of 7.29 lakh children was lower at 86%. A school education department official, however, said that the gap of 13% in mid-day meal coverage was primarily on account of absenteeism.
SGPC objects to naming of Centre’s water conservation scheme as ‘Amrit Sarovar’
The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee on Friday objected to the naming of a water conservation scheme of the Centre as 'Amrit Sarovar', saying that it cannot be accepted as it is a disrespect to Sikh history and traditions. SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami said the Government of India is developing ponds for water conservation across the country, and the scheme is named as 'Amrit Sarovar', which corresponds to traditions of Sikh history.
Kunwar Vijay puts own govt in dock over Vinod Ghai’s appointment as AG
Ruling AAP's Amritsar north MLA and former IPS officer Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh has cautioned the Bhagwant Maan government against appointing criminal lawyer Vinod Ghai as Punjab next advocate general, saying that he represented the accused in the 2015 Bargari sacrilege and Behbal Kalan firing cases. On Thursday, chief minister Bhagwant Mann said Ghai will take over as the AG soon.
Three held for attack on former ‘granthi’ in Alwar
The main accused, Sundar (19), a resident of Alawada village, is the son of victim Gurubaksh Singh's close friend Dalveer. Sundar had eloped with a married woman from the Mev community sometime back and a Mev, Alawada Sarpanch Jumma, had helped the police in recovering the woman. The woman is a resident of nearby Milakpur village. Both the woman and Sundar wanted to live together but her family members took her away with them.
Kharif milling policy to bring transparency: CM
Chandigarh: Chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Friday said in a path breaking initiative, the state government has introduced the “Kharif Milling Policy 2022-23” with an aim to bring transparency and equity in the milling operations of paddy. Any discrepancy will automatically point to an attempt by the miller to deliver cheap rice purchased from the open market /PDS and will result in blacklisting of the mill, added the CM.
