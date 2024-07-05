SGPC to come up with photo-video guidelines at Golden Temple

Days after fashion designer and lifestyle influencer Archana Makwana triggered a row by performing yoga at the Golden Temple, the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) on Friday stated that rules would be laid down in future for photography and videography on the shrine premises. Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee president Harjinder Singh Dhami (left) addressing a press conference in Amritsar on Tuesday. (Sameer Sehgal/HT)

The announcement has been made in light of Akal Takht jathedar Giani Raghbir Singh’s recent address in which he called for upholding the maryada (code of conduct) of the shrine and refraining from using mobile phones at the shrine complex. He also called for not using the sacred place for film promotion and clicking pictures.

After chairing the meeting of the SGPC executive committee held here, president Harjinder Singh Dhami said, “Many people have given their opinion on this incident and she (Makwana) has also sent a written apology. But every religious place has its own rules and deliberate actions are not forgivable.”

“In future, rules will be laid down regarding photography and videography at Sri Harmandar Sahib (Golden Temple), however, orders have been issued with immediate effect prohibiting any artiste or actor from doing videography for their promotion”.

Moreover, the SGPC chief said the gurdwara body is recruiting 100 persons under the task force for deployment in parkarma of the shrine and other gurdwaras. This comes after the SGPC faced criticism for not preventing the yoga act in the parkarma.

During the meeting, resolutions were passed against the no entry of Amritdhari Sikh candidates carrying kirpan in the judicial exam centre in Rajasthan’s Jodhpur, and Kangana Ranaut’s comments “against Punjabis”. Dhami said the AAP government should file a case against Kangana Ranaut.

Responding to a query, Dhami condemned the conditions imposed on Khadoor Sahib MP Amritpal Singh during his oath taking ceremony.

The SGPC also took a strict notice of the comments made by Congress MP Rahul Gandhi in Parliament regarding the philosophy and image of Guru Nanak Dev. The Gurbani and teachings of the Gurus should not be made part of political debates without full knowledge, it said.