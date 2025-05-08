Menu Explore
SGPC opens gurdwara sarais for people displaced in border areas

ByHT Correspondent, Amritsar
May 08, 2025 05:20 AM IST

In view of the tense situation between India and Pakistan, the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC), the representative body of the Sikh community, on Wednesday opened the doors of gurdwara inns (sarais) to people being displaced in border areas.

SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami (HT File)
SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami has directed arrangements to be made for accommodation and community meals (langar) at historic gurdwaras located in border regions for stranded people.

SGPC secretary Partap Singh said under the directives of the SGPC president, the managers of various gurdwaras had been instructed to make these arrangements.

Among these gurdwaras, six are in Amritsar — Gurdwara Sanh Sahib in Basarke Gillan village, Gurdwara Patshahi Chhevin and Gurdwara Patshahi Nauvin in Guru Ka Bagh Ghukewali, Gurdwara Baba Budha Sahib Ji Ramdas, Gurdwara Gurusar Satlani Sahib Patshahi Chhevin in Hussainiwala and Gurdwara Sri Cheharta Sahib Patshahi Chhevin.

Three are in Tarn Taran — Gurdwara Baba Bir Singh in Rattoke village, Gurdwara Bhai Tara Singh Ji Shaheed in Wan village and Gurdwara Bir Baba Budha Sahib Ji — and two in Gurdaspur — Gurdwara Sri Darbar Sahib in Dera Baba Nanak and Gurdwara Baba Budha Ji in Teja Kalan.

One each are in Muktsar (Gurdwara Sri Darbar Sahib), Ferozepur (Gurdwara Jamni Sahib Patshahi Dasvin in Bajidpur) and Pathankot (Gurdwara Sri Barth Sahib).

